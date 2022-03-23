Former US Secretary of State Madeleine Albright dies at 84

Madeleine Albright, who fled the Nazis as a child in her native Czechoslovakia during World War II but rose to become the first US Secretary of State, and in her later years, died Wednesday at the age of 84. Her family said.

Albright, a hard-spoken diplomat in an administration that hesitated to plunge itself into the two biggest foreign policy crises of the 1990s – the genocides in Rwanda and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

“We are saddened to announce that Dr. Madeleine K. Albright, the 64th US Secretary of State and the first woman to hold this position, passed away earlier today. The cause was cancer,” the family said on Twitter.

Albright, who became the US ambassador to the United Nations in 1993, had lobbied for a tougher stance against the Serbs in Bosnia. But during President Bill Clinton’s first term, many of the administration’s top foreign policy experts vividly remembered how the United States had become bogged down in the quagmire of Vietnam, and were determined not to repeat that mistake in the Balkans.

The United States responded by working with NATO to the air strikes that ended the war but only after it had lasted for three years.

Albright’s experience as a refugee led her to push for the United States to be a superpower that would use that leverage. James O’Brien, one of Albright’s top advisers during the Bosnian War, said she wanted a “strong international”.

She once annoyed the head of the Pentagon by asking why the military keeps more than a million men and women under arms if they never use them.

Early in the Clinton administration, while unsuccessfully calling for a faster and stronger response in Bosnia, Albright backed the United Nations war crimes tribunal that eventually put the architects of that war, including Serbian President Slobodan Milosevic and Bosnian Serb leaders, in prison, he said. Brin.

Outspoken Albright took a tough line on the 1996 incident in which Cuban jet fighters shot down two US-based unarmed planes, saying, “This ain’t cojones, that’s a coward,” using a Spanish cliché meaning “testicles.”

Born in the former Czechoslovakia in 1937, Albright was nominated as the first female Secretary of State, and was unanimously confirmed in 1997. She remained in the position until 2001.

Painful lessons learned in Rwanda and Bosnia served the United States well in Kosovo, when Washington saw the more powerful Serbs begin a program of ethnic cleansing of ethnic Albanians. NATO responded with an 11-week campaign of air strikes in 1999 that extended to Belgrade.

During efforts to pressure North Korea to end its nuclear weapons program, which ultimately did not work, Albright traveled to Pyongyang in 2000 to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Il, becoming the most senior US official to visit the Communist-run country.

Once the Clinton administration and the 1990s ended, Albright became an icon for a generation of young women seeking inspiration in their pursuit of opportunity and respect in the workplace. Albright was fond of saying, “There is a special place in hell for women who don’t help each other.”

(Reuters)