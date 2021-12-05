Former US senator and presidential candidate Bob Dole dies at 98

Bob Dole, who overcame crippling war wounds to become a sharp-tongued Kansas Senate leader, a Republican presidential candidate, and later a symbol and celebrant of his dwindling generation of WWII veterans, has died. He was 98 years old.

His wife, Elizabeth Dole, posted the announcement Sunday on Twitter.

Dole announced in February 2021 that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer. During his 36-year career on Capitol Hill, Dole became one of the most influential legislators and party leaders in the Senate, combining a talent for the commitment to a caustic wit, which often turned against himself but did not hesitate to turn against others. , too.

It shaped fiscal policy, foreign policy, agriculture and nutrition programs, and disability rights, and enshrined protections against discrimination in employment, education, and public services in the Americans with Disabilities Act. Today’s accessible government offices and national parks, sidewalk ramps, and sign language interpreters at official local events are just a few of the most visible hallmarks of his legacy and that of the fellow legislators he gathered for That sweeping civil rights legislation 30 years ago.

Dole dedicated his final years to the cause of wounded veterans, to his fallen comrades in Arlington National Cemetery, and to the remembrance of the failing generation of World War II veterans.

It is with great regret that we announce that Senator Robert Joseph Dole died early this morning in his sleep. At his death at age 98, he had served the United States of America faithfully for 79 years. More information coming soon. #RememberingBobDole pic.twitter.com/57NtGfqtmL

Thousands of old soldiers gathered on the National Mall in 2004 for what Dole, speaking at the opening of the World War II Memorial there, called “our final gathering.” It had been a driving force in its creation. “Our ranks have been reduced,” he said then. “However, if we meet at twilight, we are glad to know that we have kept faith with our comrades.”

Long-abandoned from Kansas, Dole made his life in the capital, in the center of power and then in its shadow when he retired, living all the time in the historic Watergate compound. When he left politics and joined a law firm made up of prominent Democrats, he joked that he took his dog to work to have another Republican to talk to.

He tried three times to become president. The last was in 1996, when he won the Republican nomination only to see President Bill Clinton re-elected. He sought his party’s presidential nomination in 1980 and 1988 and was the 1976 Republican vice presidential nominee on the losing ballot to President Gerald Ford.