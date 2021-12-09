Former world number one tennis champion Amélie Mauresmo becomes first woman to lead the French Open

Amelie Mauresmo has been named director of the French Open, the country’s tennis federation (FFT) said on Thursday, becoming the first woman to lead the Roland Garros tournament.

Former world number one Mauresmo, 42, will succeed Guy Forget, who stepped down on Tuesday and his contract expires at the end of the year.

“I am very proud to join the Roland-Garros team. I have accepted the position of Tournament Director with clear ambitions,” said Mauresmo.

“I will carry them out with the same high standards, freedom and passion that have always driven me.”

Mauresmo won individual Grand Slam titles at the Australian Open and Wimbledon. He has also coached several of the best players, including former number one Andy Murray and Victoria Azarenka.

(REUTERS)