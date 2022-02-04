Four aides quit as Britain’s Johnson tried to restore the besieged administration

Four of Boris Johnson’s closest aides resigned on Thursday during a turbulent day for his government, as the British Prime Minister tried to restore his administration in the face of a series of scandals that have endangered his position.

Johnson’s premiere is facing a growing crisis in the wake of anger over a series of alcohol-related parties held at his office and home in Downing Street during the corona virus locks that followed other mistakes.

Angry lawmakers in his own Conservative party, some of whom have already demanded his resignation, have called for a review of his Downing Street activities if he is to remain in power.

On Thursday, three of his top aides – chief of staff Dan Rosenfield, principal’s private secretary Martin Reynolds and communications director Jack Doyle – all resigned in what some conservative lawmakers (MPs) said looked like the beginning of a somewhat disorganized restoration in Johnson’s parliament. administration.

But a fourth end because of a barb that Johnson made against the leader of the largest opposition Labor party, something that his finance minister also criticized him for.

“On Monday, Boris Johnson promised MPs change. Tonight we see the change begin and I welcome this swift action by the Prime Minister,” said legislator Stuart Anderson on Twitter, one of a number of Johnson supporters who took to social media to applaud the shake-up.

Johnson vowed to change his leadership style after a report by senior official Sue Gray on the rallies held at his Downing Street office and residence condemned “serious leadership failures”.

Rosenfield, Reynolds and Doyle were directly linked to the gatherings – Reynolds was reported to have sent an email asking participants to “bring your own liquor” to one. Johnson’s office said Rosenfield and Reynolds would remain in office until further notice.

Whether the clarity of Johnson’s top team will be enough to ignore the crisis remains to be seen.

Cost of living squeeze His personal ratings have plummeted and his party has fallen far behind Labor in opinion polls amid a series of scandals and assaults. Police are still investigating 12 of the lockdown rallies, and a more detailed report from Gray with potentially more damaging revelations may follow.

The political problems also come when British households face a pressure on the cost of living with energy prices soaring in April, while the Bank of England also raised interest rates again on Thursday.

Johnson, who won a massive majority for the Conservatives in the 2019 election, has also been convicted this week of accusing Labor leader Keir Starmer of failing to prosecute Jimmy Savile, one of Britain’s worst sex offenders, during his time as prosecutor ( DPP).

The false claim, which Starmer said Johnson “has called for the conspiracy theories of violent fascists”, has upset not only opponents but also some within his own party.

Johnson declined to apologize but declined to comment on Thursday, saying “many people have become very hot under the collar”.

“I’m not talking about the leader of the opposition’s personal record when he was … DPP and I fully understand that he had nothing personal to do with those decisions.”

But it failed to satisfy Munira Mirza, his political chief who had worked with him for 14 years, and made her quit her job, and even drew criticism from Finance Minister Rishi Sunak.

“Inappropriate” “This was not the usual cut in politics, it was an inappropriate and biased reference to a horrific case of child sexual abuse,” The Spectator quoted Mirza in a letter to Johnson.

“I hope you find it in yourself to apologize for a serious misjudgment made under enormous pressure … It’s not too late for you, but I’m sorry to say, it’s too late for me.”

Asked if the prime minister should have apologized, Sunak, who along with Secretary of State Liz Truss is considered a leading challenger to replace Johnson if he were forced to resign, said: clarified what he said. “

Savile, an acclaimed TV and radio host, was never charged despite a number of police investigations. After his death in 2011 at the age of 84, it was revealed that he had abused hundreds of victims.

Starmer, who headed the Crown Prosecution Service at a time when Savile was being investigated, had no direct involvement in the case, but later apologized for the failures.

Johnson said he was sorry to lose Mirza but rejected her assessment that his Starmer comments were inappropriate.

“I do not agree with that,” he told 5 News.

(REUTERS)