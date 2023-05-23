WORLD NEWS

Four arrests made by Spanish police related to the hanging of Vinicius Jr effigy on Madrid bridge.

By hanad

Spanish police have arrested four men in Madrid suspected of a hate crime for hanging a mannequin wearing the shirt of Real Madrid forward, Vinicius Junior, from a bridge in January.

Three of the arrested men are members of an ultra fan group of a Madrid football club, although the club was not identified.

Related Posts

No debt ceiling agreement reached as Biden and McCarthy…

Montana’s Ban on TikTok Challenged by Lawsuit Filed by…

This incident occurred ahead of the club’s match against Atletico Madrid, and a banner was also thrown over the bridge reading “Madrid hates Real”, which is often used by one of Atletico Madrid’s ultra fans groups, although it denied being responsible for this display.

Vinicius Junior has frequently been the target of opposition fans in Spain’s La Liga, and on Sunday, in a 1-0 loss at Valencia, he was once again subjected to racist abuse.

This provoked an international outcry, with Spanish prosecutors opening an investigation and the incident being condemned by Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

hanad 10452 posts
You might also like More from author

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More