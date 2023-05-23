Four arrests made by Spanish police related to the hanging of Vinicius Jr effigy on Madrid bridge.

Spanish police have arrested four men in Madrid suspected of a hate crime for hanging a mannequin wearing the shirt of Real Madrid forward, Vinicius Junior, from a bridge in January.

Three of the arrested men are members of an ultra fan group of a Madrid football club, although the club was not identified.

This incident occurred ahead of the club’s match against Atletico Madrid, and a banner was also thrown over the bridge reading “Madrid hates Real”, which is often used by one of Atletico Madrid’s ultra fans groups, although it denied being responsible for this display.

Vinicius Junior has frequently been the target of opposition fans in Spain’s La Liga, and on Sunday, in a 1-0 loss at Valencia, he was once again subjected to racist abuse.

This provoked an international outcry, with Spanish prosecutors opening an investigation and the incident being condemned by Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.