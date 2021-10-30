Four Gulf states, including the United Arab Emirates, withdraw diplomats from Beirut

The UAE said on Saturday it was withdrawing its diplomats from Lebanon, following a similar move by Saudi Arabia over criticism by a Lebanese minister of the Riyadh-led military intervention in Yemen.

The diplomatic dispute, which has also seen Riyadh suspend Lebanese imports and both Kuwait and Bahrain expel Lebanese envoys, is another blow to a country already in the grip of a devastating political and economic crisis.

Lebanon was counting on financial assistance from the Gulf to rescue its economy.

“The UAE announced the withdrawal of its diplomats from Lebanon in solidarity with the sister Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in light of the unacceptable approach of some Lebanese officials towards Saudi Arabia,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“It also decided to prevent its citizens from traveling to Lebanon,” he added.

It came a day after the Saudi and Bahrain movements and hours after Kuwait asked the Lebanese envoy to “leave in 48 hours” and called its Beirut ambassador.

The dispute was sparked by the broadcast this week of an interview in which Lebanon’s Information Minister George Kordahi criticized the Saudi-led military intervention in Yemen.

In his remarks, recorded in August but broadcast on Monday, Kordahi called the seven-year war in the impoverished country of the Arabian Peninsula “futile” and said it was “time for it to end.”

Kordahi said Yemen’s Houthi rebels were “defending themselves … against external aggression,” adding that “houses, villages, funerals and weddings were being bombed” by the Saudi-led coalition.

The Houthis are backed by Saudi Arabia’s regional rival Iran, which also wields significant influence in Lebanon, due to its strong backing of the powerful Shiite Hezbollah movement.

‘Fire this minister’

Kordahi’s comments prompted Saudi Arabia to announce on Friday that it was withdrawing its ambassador and gave the Beirut envoy 48 hours to leave Riyadh.

The minister’s words have sparked calls for him to resign or be fired.

“Fire this minister who will destroy our relations with the Arab Gulf before it is too late,” Lebanon’s Druze leader Walid Jumblatt said on Twitter.

Kuwait’s Foreign Ministry said the expulsion and withdrawal were based on the “failure” of the Lebanese government to “address unacceptable and reprehensible statements” against Saudi Arabia and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

The GCC is a six-member regional body that includes Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Oman, and Qatar.

Kuwait’s decision was also based on the “failure” of the Lebanese government to stop drug smuggling operations to Kuwait and other GCC states, the ministry added.

The smuggling comments echo the Riyadh line, which was extended to Saudi Arabia on Friday imposing a suspension on all imports from Lebanon.

Saudi Arabia on Friday criticized Lebanon’s failure to “stop the export of the scourge of drugs … to the Kingdom, especially in light of Hezbollah’s terrorist control of all ports.”

Riyadh announced in June that it had confiscated thousands of Captagon pills hidden in a shipment of fruit from Lebanon.

Grip of ‘Iran’

The kingdom, which wields strong influence over many of the smaller Gulf states, has turned away from its former ally Lebanon in recent years, angered by Hezbollah’s influence.

In late 2017, Lebanon’s then-Prime Minister Saad Hariri, a Sunni who had been supported by Saudi Arabia for years, announced in a televised speech from Riyadh that he was resigning, citing Iran’s “control” over his country.

He spent two weeks in Riyadh amid speculation that he would be kept under house arrest there, before France intervened. He withdrew his resignation after returning to Lebanon.

Suleiman Franjieh, who heads Lebanon’s Marada Movement and backed Kordahi’s nomination as minister, came to his defense on Saturday.

He did not name him “to offer as a sacrifice to anyone,” he said, noting that he had refused to accept Kordahi’s resignation.

Qatar, which in January this year repaired its own breach with Saudi Arabia, failed to withdraw its ambassador from Beirut, but condemned Kordahi’s comments and urged the Beirut government to act.

“The Foreign Ministry calls on the Lebanese government to take the necessary measures … urgently and decisively, to calm the situation and repair the gap,” he added.

The head of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, expressed concern about the deterioration of ties between Lebanon and the Arab Gulf countries, calling on the latter to “reflect” carefully on any planned measures, to avoid further undermining. Lebanon’s “collapsed” economy.

He also urged the president and prime minister of Lebanon to take measures to alleviate the crisis.

