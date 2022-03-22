four killed in knife attack in southern israel

A knife-wielding man stabbed and ran over another in southern Israel on Tuesday, with the prime minister promising to crack down on “terrorists” after the crash that killed four.

Police and emergency medics said the disturbances at a gas station and outside a mall in the southern city of Beersheba began shortly after 4 p.m. (1400 GMT).

After arriving at the gas station, the attacker left his car and “stabbed a woman,” according to police.

He then got back into his car and rammed it into a 60-year-old man on his bike outside the mall.

The suspect then left his car again and began stabbing others around the mall, according to police and emergency medical response organization Magen David Adom.

“Civilians at the scene shot (the suspect) and neutralized him,” the police said, without specifying the suspect’s condition.

A Magen David Adom spokesman told AFP that four people had been killed.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s office said it had held “consultations with the Minister of Internal Security and the Police Commissioner” in the wake of the attack.

He later praised those who shot the alleged attacker, saying they “showed resourcefulness and courage and prevented further casualties.”

“Security forces are on high alert. We will work hard against terrorists. We will also pursue them and whoever helps them,” the Israeli prime minister said on Twitter.

Hamas, the Palestinian Islamist movement that controls the Gaza Strip, issued a statement not claiming the attack, but blaming it on Israel’s treatment of the Palestinians.

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said in an interview with a radio station controlled by Hamas that “the operation comes in response to the policy of ethnic displacement practiced by Israel against our Palestinian people inside the occupied territories.”

Stabbing and car-ramming attacks, carried out by lone Palestinian assailants, are common in Israel.

But the southern region of it, including Beersheba, has recently been spared such violence, with much of it instead concentrated in Israeli-annexed East Jerusalem or the occupied West Bank.

Recent unrest in the south has included clashes between Israel’s Bedouin community – part of Israel’s 20 percent Arab minority – and security forces.

There were no immediate details from the police about any possible affiliations of the alleged attacker.

(AFP)