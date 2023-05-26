Four people killed in Japan in a violent attack involving guns and knives.

On Friday, Japanese police detained a suspect who allegedly killed four people, including two police officers, in a gun and knife attack and had holed up in a building. The man was taken into custody outside a farm near the city of Nakano in Nagano region, with police confirming a fourth fatality overnight. Another woman and two police officers were earlier confirmed dead in the attack. The 31-year-old suspect had been detained at about 4:30 am (1930 GMT Thursday), and later confirmed he had been formally arrested on suspicion of murder using a suspected hunting rifle. The rampage in a rural area of the western region was a rare instance of violent crime in Japan, which has a low murder rate and some of the world’s toughest gun laws. No motive has yet emerged in the killings, nor has the suspect been formally identified, though several local media reported he is the son of the speaker of Nakano’s city assembly. Top government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno expressed condolences and stated that police are investigating to uncover the whole picture of the incident, including how the crime developed and its background. The attack started on Thursday afternoon, and the attacker placed the weapon against a window of the vehicle and fired twice. The slain officers were identified as Yoshiki Tamai, 46, and Takuo Ikeuchi, 61. Japan was left reeling in July last year when former prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot dead in broad daylight with an apparently homemade gun. Abe’s accused assassin, Tetsuya Yamagami, reportedly targeted the politician over his links to the Unification Church. And last month, a man was arrested for allegedly hurling a pipe bomb-like explosive towards Prime Minister Fumio Kishida as he campaigned in the western city of Wakayama.