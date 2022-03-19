Four US soldiers killed during NATO training in Norway

Four US soldiers were killed in a plane crash in a Norwegian town in the Arctic Circle, Norway’s prime minister said Saturday, during a NATO exercise unrelated to the Ukraine war.

Jonas Gahr Steuer tweeted that they were killed in the Friday night plane crash. The cause is still under investigation, but Norwegian police have reported bad weather in the area.

“The soldiers took part in the NATO Cold Response exercise,” Geir Shetty said. “Our deepest sympathies are with the soldiers’ families, relatives and colleagues in their unit.”

The Norwegian Armed Forces said the aircraft was a V-22B Osprey belonging to the US Marine Corps.

“The crew consisted of four people who were on a training mission in the county of Nordland” in northern Norway, a statement said.

– Jonas Gahr Støre (@jonasgahrstore) March 19, 2022 en route north to Bodø, where it was due to land just before 6pm on Friday. The plane crashed in Grietdalen in Bjarne, south of Bodoy. Police said a search and rescue mission began immediately. At 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, police arrived at the scene and confirmed the death of the four-member crew.

“We can confirm an incident involving a USMC Osprey aircraft,” the US Marine Corps said in a tweet on Twitter, adding that “the cause of the accident is under investigation, and additional details will be provided as they become available.”

The annual NATO exercises in Norway have nothing to do with the war in Ukraine. This year, it includes about 30,000 soldiers, 220 aircraft and 50 ships from 27 countries. Finland and Sweden are also non-members of NATO.

Rehearsals began on March 14 and end on April 1.

No reason was given for the crash, but the Norwegian Armed Forces said the cold response “will continue as planned, with measures we have to take due to the weather”.

Police have opened an investigation into the accident and members of the accident commission and police representatives were due to arrive at the crash site on Saturday.

Operations Director Ivar Bo Nelson of Norland Police District told reporters that “the weather is too bad in the area to complete work on the scene, but the police will resume the matter again as soon as weather conditions allow.”

Lieutenant-General Yengve Udlu, head of Norwegian Armed Forces Operations Headquarters, said the cold response would continue despite the crash.

“For now, there is a complete focus on ending the rescue, caring for the people, and then there will be a normal procedure with causation,” Norwegian public radio NRK quoted Odlow as saying.

The first cold response exercise was performed in 2006, and the exercises have been performed a total of eight times over the years. They occur in southeast, central and northern Norway.

(AFP)