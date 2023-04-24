Fox News’ polarizing television host Tucker Carlson departs following Dominion’s lawsuit controversy.

Fox News has announced that it has reached an agreement to terminate Tucker Carlson, the network’s popular and controversial host, less than a week after resolving a lawsuit over the network’s reporting on the 2020 election.

According to a press release from the network, the last episode of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” was aired on Friday.

The network expressed gratitude to Carlson for his service as a host and former contributor.

Since taking over Fox’s prime-time lineup in 2016, Carlson has become the network’s most popular personality, but his coverage has been controversial, most recently in January 6th Capitol insurrection, in which he aired tapes to minimize the severity of the deadly attack.

Fox has yet to explain why Carlson is leaving the network. Dominion Voting Systems raised Carlson’s name in the recently settled lawsuit, which revealed email and text messages, including criticisms of former President Donald Trump.

Carlson interviewed Trump on his show a few weeks ago. For the time being, a rotating group of network personalities will fill Carlson’s 8 p.m. ET prime time-slot with “Fox News Tonight.” (AP)