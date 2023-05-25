Fragile ceasefire deal threatened as rival factions clash in Sudan’s capital

Residents of Sudan’s capital, Khartoum, reported clashes between rival military factions on Wednesday which threaten to break the fragile ceasefire established for the delivery of aid and create conditions for a more lasting truce. The ceasefire is being monitored by Saudi Arabia and the United States, as well as the warring parties, and followed five weeks of warfare in Khartoum and outbursts of violence in other parts of Sudan, including the western region of Darfur. The conflict has worsened a humanitarian crisis, forced over 1.3 million people to flee their homes, and threatened to destabilize the region. Witnesses reported clashes in several areas of the capital on Wednesday afternoon, and the ceasefire was accused of violating by both army and RSF. The United Nations human rights chief called the situation in Sudan “heartbreaking” due to widespread lawlessness, looting, and accounts of sexual violence, while the UN refugee agency says that more resources are urgently needed to support countries hosting refugees.