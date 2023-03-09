France 24 is deeply involved after an indictment has been filed in opposition to its former correspondent and director in Algeria

Journalist and former correspondent of France 24 in Algeria, Moncef Ait Kassi, was tried Wednesday in Algiers on prices of “financing obtained from overseas and publishing data that harms the nationwide curiosity,” in keeping with the general public prosecutor.

Moncef Ait Kassi was arrested on July 28, 2020, and detained, earlier than being launched and formally accredited by the Algerian authorities.

On Wednesday, a 3-year jail sentence was requested in opposition to Moncef Ait Kassi and the journalist and director Ramadan Rahmouni, who all the time perform their commerce in full transparency, professionalism and rigor.

Pending the hearings scheduled for March 22, the France 24 administration is deeply involved about this indictment, however trusts the justice system. It provides its full assist to its former groups accredited in Algeria.