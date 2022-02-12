France 24 pays tribute to former journalist David Crosan

Our dear friend David Crossan passed away a few days ago. He was 43 years old. With his formidable energy, strong personality and sharp intelligence, he was one of the first pioneers who propelled Jowharinto the world of major international news organizations in 2006.

David’s unparalleled approach to analyzing and teasing the secrets of French politics has greatly contributed, early on, to the touch and tone of FRANCE 24. Despite his bright future with FRANCE 24, he has decided to fulfill his other journalistic passion: covering the ‘beautiful game’, football . His talent and dedication did not change. David will be greatly missed by everyone who crossed his path, met his beautiful eyes, and heard his soft and assured voice.

I still can’t believe this news…David Crosan was a kind hearted, talented journalist, and former colleague from our F24 days. Life is hard…May his family receive all our condolences and sympathy. https://t.co/8ZrR18ARWV

— Melissa Shamam (@melissachemam) February 4, 2022