France 24 strongly condemns the suspension of its broadcasts in Burkina Faso

France 24 was knowledgeable on March 27, 2023, by a press launch from the federal government of Burkina Faso, of the indefinite suspension of its broadcasts within the nation. France 24 administration strongly condemns this determination and refutes the baseless accusations that query the channel’s professionalism.

Burkina Faso’s authorities accuses France 24 of broadcasting “an interview with the chief of al-Qaeda within the Islamic Maghreb”. Nevertheless, the channel by no means invited him to talk straight on its programmes, and easily quoted his phrases in column kind, making certain the mandatory distance and context. Furthermore, this column enabled us to verify for the primary time that the French hostage Olivier Dubois, who has since been launched, is being held by Al Qaeda within the Islamic Maghreb.

France 24 is outraged by defamatory feedback from the federal government of Burkina Faso, which calls the channel “a communications company for these terrorists”. That is an try and discredit a channel whose independence and morals usually are not in query. France 24 reiterates its unwavering dedication to media freedom and the professionalism of its journalists.

As well as, the choice to droop the channel was taken with out prior discover and with out implementing the procedures stipulated within the France 24 broadcasting settlement established by the Larger Telecommunications Council of Burkina Faso.

Till March 27, 2023, the continual exchanges between the regulatory authority and representatives of France 24 have at all times allowed for a constructive dialogue.

The explanation the nation’s authorities is now utilizing to justify suspending the channel’s broadcasting rights is just not talked about.

In December 2022, the federal government of Burkina Faso suspended broadcasts from Radio France Internationale below the identical phrases as frequent legislation, thereby absolving itself of any obligation to respect the established procedures.

In Burkina Faso, France 24 is adopted by a 3rd of the inhabitants each week and greater than 60% of its executives and leaders. It could possibly nonetheless be considered by dwell satellite tv for pc reception through Eutelsat 16 A and SES 5, on YouTube, the Web and social media.