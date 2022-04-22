France accuses Russian mercenaries of orchestrating burials in Mali

At the moment we concentrate on Mali, the place the French army launched drone movies exhibiting Russian mercenaries burying our bodies close to a army base in Mali. Based on Paris, this can be a false accusation of the late French forces of abandoning mass graves.

We additionally have a look at the legacy of former Kenyan President Mwai Kibaki. His successor, Uhuru Kenyatta, introduced his dying in a speech broadcast on state tv on Friday.

Lastly, our reporters take you to Gabon’s Loango Nationwide Park, the place it has reopened after two years of whole closure brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic. Guests can now as soon as once more benefit from the silverback gorilla in its pure habitat.