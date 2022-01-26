France adopts laws banning “conversion therapy” for LGBTQ people

France has a new law banning so-called conversion therapies and allowing imprisonment and fines for practitioners who use scientifically discredited practices to try to change the sexual orientation or gender identity of LGBTQ people.

The National Assembly unanimously approved the new law and voted 142-0 on Tuesday night.

The legislation contains criminal penalties for people convicted of trying to “convert” LGBTQ people to heterosexuality or traditional gender expectations.

The law also opens up the possibility for activists to raise civil lawsuits on behalf of victims, a progress that is hailed in parliament as a breakthrough for people who hesitate or can not themselves alert the police.

Lawmaker Laurence Vanceunebrock, who helped steer the law’s passage through parliament, said it would target “all those who equate an identity or a sexual orientation with illness.”

“There is nothing to cure,” she told the National Assembly.

The French government’s Minister for Equality and Diversity, Elisabeth Moreno, described so-called transformation therapies as “barbaric” and told lawmakers that the suffering they inflict “very often leaves permanent traces on bodies and minds.”

Under the new law, persistent actions “aimed at altering or correcting sexual orientation or gender identity” and affecting the victims’ physical or mental health are punishable by up to two years in prison and a fine of 30,000 euros ($ 34,000).

The penalty can be increased to three years’ imprisonment and a fine of 45,000 euros (50,000 dollars) for attempts involving minors or other particularly vulnerable persons.

Practicing therapy to change a person’s sexual orientation is already prohibited in several US states and the Caribbean territory of Puerto Rico.

The law will come into force within the next 14 days with the resignation of President Emmanuel Macron. Macron praised his passage.

“Let’s be proud of it,” the French leader tweeted. “Because it’s not a crime to be yourself.”

(AP)