France and Germany reject Putin’s demands for gas payments in rubles as ‘blackmail’

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Thursday that all European Union purchases of Russian gas should be made in rubles from April 1, a request immediately rejected by French and German officials who said they were preparing for a possible halt to Russian supplies. German Economy Minister Putin said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday warned “unfriendly” countries, including all members of the European Union, that they will be cut off from Russian gas unless they open an account in rubles to pay for shipments.

“They should open accounts in rubles in Russian banks. From these accounts, payments for gas delivered will be made starting tomorrow, April 1,” Putin said during a televised government meeting.

“If these payments are not made, we will consider this a violation of obligations on the part of our buyers with all the ensuing consequences,” Putin said.

Germany and France rejected Vladimir Putin’s request that foreign buyers pay Russian gas in rubles as an unacceptable breach of contract, adding that the maneuver was a “blackmail”.

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said that Germany is ready for all scenarios, including stopping the flow of Russian gas to Europe, and added: “It is important for us not to give a signal that we will be blackmailed by Putin.”

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said both countries had rejected Russia’s request and were “preparing” for the possibility that Russia would halt deliveries.

Le Maire said on a visit to Berlin that the two countries were “preparing” for the possibility of “no Russian gas”.

While the United States has banned the import of Russian oil and gas, the European Union – which received about 40 percent of gas supplies from Russia in 2021 – has kept delivery from Moscow.

According to the decree, all payments will be handled by Russia’s Gazprombank, a subsidiary of the state-owned energy giant Gazprom. Buyers will transfer payments to the Gazprombank account in foreign currency, which the bank will then convert into rubles and transfer to the buyer’s ruble account.

Western countries have imposed severe sanctions on Moscow since its invasion of Ukraine, including freezing $300 billion of its foreign exchange reserves.

Russia said on Thursday it would expand the list of European Union figures banned from entering the country because of their “anti-Russian” actions.

“The restrictions apply to the EU’s top leadership, including a number of European commissioners and heads of EU military structures, as well as the vast majority of MEPs who promote anti-Russian policies,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement. statment.

Others include “high-ranking officials … as well as public figures and media workers personally responsible for promoting illegal sanctions against Russia, inciting anti-Russian sentiment and violating the rights and freedoms of the Russian-speaking population,” the statement added. .

After the sanctions were implemented, Russia expanded the list of what it calls “unfriendly” countries that now include the United States, Australia, Canada, Britain, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea, all EU member states and many others.

A spokesperson for roublePutins, Dmitry Peskov, said that the new payment method will not affect the delivery price stipulated in the contracts. “Those who receive Russian gas … get only rubles in the currency stipulated in the gas contract,” he told reporters.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said today, Thursday, that Western countries will continue to pay for Russian gas in euros or dollars, as previously stipulated. “We looked at gas delivery contracts,” Schultz told reporters in Berlin. “They say that payments are made in euros and sometimes in dollars … and I made it clear in my conversation with the Russian president that it will remain that way,” he said, referring to a phone call with Putin on Wednesday.

While the European Union refrained from imposing an energy embargo on Russia, the bloc announced plans to cut Russian gas imports by two-thirds this year.

Although gas payments in rubles would allow Russia to prop up its national currency, it would also deprive Moscow of a source of foreign currency. The Kremlin has also hinted that it may require payments in rubles for other exports as well.

Russia has already obligated its exporters, including Gazprom, to convert 80 percent of their revenue into rubles.

According to the Central Bank of Russia, its reserves – including frozen $300 billion – decreased between February 18 and March 25 from $643.2 to $604.4 billion.

