France and Morocco restore relations after months of tensions over visas

France and Morocco introduced on Friday that that they had mended the dispute after months of tensions over visas, and mentioned that President Emmanuel Macron would go to the North African kingdom in early 2023.

Talking in Rabat alongside her Moroccan counterpart, Nasser Bourita, French Overseas Minister Catherine Colonna mentioned it was time to “write a brand new web page collectively.”

The 2 international locations have been at odds since September 2021, when Paris lower its quota of visas for Moroccans in half in response to the dominion’s alleged refusal to take again residents dwelling as irregular migrants in France.

The transfer sparked widespread public anger in Morocco, and Rabat described it as “unjustified.”

However Colonna mentioned the 2 international locations had returned to “full consular cooperation” since Monday.

French Inside Minister Gerald Darmanin is predicted in Morocco’s neighbor and arch-rival Algeria on Friday to debate comparable points over visas.

Macron and Morocco’s King Mohammed VI spoke on the cellphone Wednesday night time after their international locations’ dramatic World Cup semi-final match in Qatar, which France received 2-0.

Requested concerning the thorny problem of Western Sahara, the 2 ministers performed down any tensions.

Morocco considers the desert area a part of its territory, however the Algerian-backed Polisario motion seeks an impartial state.

King Mohammed renewed final August that “the problem of the Sahara is the angle by means of which Morocco views its worldwide environment,” calling on governments to “make clear” their place on this problem.

However Colonna mentioned on Friday that the dominion might “rely on France’s assist”.

Bourita added that Morocco “has by no means seen France’s place (on Western Sahara) as damaging.”

