France announces Mali withdrawal after nine years of jihadist fighting

We explain why France and its European allies decided to withdraw their forces from Mali. Nearly a decade later, France sent soldiers to its former colony in 2013 to fend off advancing Islamist extremists, but its initial success on the battlefield was followed by a grinding insurgency and growing hostility from Malians. France and its allies pledged, Thursday, to continue participating in the fight against terrorism in the Sahel region. Of the 2,400 soldiers deployed, some will join other bases in the region.

We are also heading to Brussels for the European Union and African Union Summit. The event is attended by more than 40 African leaders. The European Union is expected to provide them with several packages of support to promote health, education and stability in Africa.