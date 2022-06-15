France arrests the chief of the Islamic State in Mali

The French military introduced, on Wednesday, the arrest of a outstanding chief of the Islamic State group in Mali.

The French military stated, on Wednesday, that French forces deployed in Mali had arrested a outstanding determine within the Islamic State department within the Sahel area of Africa.

On the night time of June 11-12, an operation by Barkhane forces (French) allowed the seize of Umayyah Ould al-Beqai, a outstanding chief of the Islamic State within the Larger Sahara, the navy commander’s spokesman stated. From the employees of AFP.

(AFP)