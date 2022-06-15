WORLD NEWS

France arrests the chief of the Islamic State in Mali

By hanad

The French military introduced, on Wednesday, the arrest of a outstanding chief of the Islamic State group in Mali.

Related Posts

Macron requires sturdy parliamentary majority amid…

Ecuadorian police arrest indigenous chief amid protests over…

The French military stated, on Wednesday, that French forces deployed in Mali had arrested a outstanding determine within the Islamic State department within the Sahel area of Africa.

On the night time of June 11-12, an operation by Barkhane forces (French) allowed the seize of Umayyah Ould al-Beqai, a outstanding chief of the Islamic State within the Larger Sahara, the navy commander’s spokesman stated. From the employees of AFP.

(AFP)

hanad 8047 posts
You might also like More from author

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More