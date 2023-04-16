France attempts to comfort Taiwan regarding Macron’s contentious comments

The French parliament is planning to send two delegations to visit Taiwan this month in response to President Emmanuel Macron’s controversial comments regarding China and Taiwan. Macron’s remarks on setting European policy on Taiwan and avoiding being a “follower” of Washington’s agenda on the Beijing-Taipei dispute have drawn criticism both domestically and internationally. Despite the backlash, Macron has stood by his comments but clarified that European policy on Taiwan “has not changed”. Some critics have accused him of aligning with China, while others consider his comments insensitive. Officials from both countries have attempted to emphasize their strong relations, with French Minister Delegate for Industry Roland Lescure and Taiwan Legislative Yuan Vice President Tsai Chi-Chang reassuring that foreign policy has not changed. Additionally, a French National Assembly delegation, led by MP Éric Bothorel, will visit Taiwan to strengthen cooperation and trade between the two nations, with semiconductors, culture, and talent cultivation on the agenda. Another separate delegation, led by French Senator and Chairman of the Senate’s Taiwan Friendship Group Alain Richard, is set to travel to Taiwan on April 24th. Tensions have risen across the Taiwan Straits, with China conducting military drills around the Island and Macron’s remarks potentially leading China to believe France would not intervene in the event of a military invasion of Taiwan. Macron has emphasized that France supports the One China policy and the search for a peaceful resolution to the situation.