France beat Denmark to win Olympic gold in men’s handball

France became the first country to claim the Olympic men’s handball title for the third time after a thrilling 25-23 victory over 2016 gold medalists Denmark in the final on Saturday.

After a frantic start to the game, France held back Denmark’s attack in the first half, while scoring themselves to build a four-point lead 14-10 at halftime.

Denmark tried to make a comeback, trailing France by one point late in the second half, but had to settle for silver.

The French also won gold at the 2008 and 2012 Games, but took home silver after losing to Denmark in 2016.

The final in Tokyo looked familiar with a combined 15 players from both sides returning from the title fight in Rio, but unlike that meeting five years ago, France didn’t let the gold medal slip out of their hands this time.

The self-titled ‘Les Experts’ looked imperious on the attack and had 11 different goalscorers in the game with Nedim Remili leading the way with five goals and they capped off the win despite a late rally from the world champions.

Denmark’s attack was led by the prolific Mikkel Hansen, who scored nine goals to finish as the Games’ all-time top scorer with 61 – South Korean Yoon Kyung-shin’s 58 in Athens 2004 – but a rare penalty miss in the 25th minute turned out to be expensive.

Spain took bronze earlier on Saturday with a 33-31 win over Egypt at the Yoyogi National Stadium.

The sides fought a tense battle before Spain took the lead and led 19-16 at halftime.

Egypt, the first non-European team to compete for an Olympic medal since South Korea won silver at the 1988 Games, picked up the pace after trailing by three points at the break.

The teams were then locked in a harrowing showdown, until Spain took a 30-28 lead with less than five minutes to go and that proved too big a gap for the “Pharaohs” to bridge.

Spain, which also won bronze at the 1996, 2000 and 2008 Games, showed character to hold their own in the final minutes, said left-back Antonio Garcia Robledo.

“Getting an Olympic medal is so special. I can’t explain my feelings right now,” he told reporters.

