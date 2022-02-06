France beat Italy 37-10 in the Six Nations with hat-trick hero Villiere

France started their bid for a first Six Nations title since 2010 with a 37-10 bonus point win over Italy at a rain-soaked Stade de France on Sunday, when winger Gabin Villiere ran in a hat-trick.

The Azzurri, who were looking for a first championship victory since 2015 and their first ever victory in Paris, took a surprise lead when teenage debutant Tommaso Menoncello collected a kick to finish in the corner.

France struck back with Anthony Jelonch and Villiere tries to take an eight-point lead into the half.

Villiere weaved a way through the Italian defense to cross again after the break before Damian Penaud added the bonus points, and Villiere dived over for his third with the clock in red.

France is on a par with Ireland at five points at the top of the table after the opening round, ahead of the meeting in Paris next Saturday.

Italy face England in Rome on Sunday, where both sides will try to respond to the opening day’s losses after the English lost their start in Scotland.

(REUTERS)