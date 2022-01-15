France celebrates 400 years of Molière, the country’s crucial playwright

France launched a year of events on Saturday to mark the 400th anniversary of Molière, the country’s most famous – and still popular – master of stage and satire.

Baptized on January 15, 1622, and probably born a day or two before, Molière – the real name Jean-Baptiste Poquelin – is still as central to French culture as Shakespeare is to the English-speaking world.

When the French refer to their mother tongue, it is like the “Moliere language”.

Many of the celebrations will be held in places that marked his life as an actor, company director and playwright, but especially at Comedie-Française, created by King Louis XIV in 1680, seven years after Molière’s death.