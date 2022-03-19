France celebrates 60 years of the Evian Treaty that ended the Algerian war

France celebrated the 60th anniversary of the signing of the Evian Accords – which ended the Algerian war and paved the way for independence from France – with a ceremony at the Elysee Palace on Saturday.

In the sixty years since Algeria’s independence from France, bilateral crises often fuel domestic politics. However, some experts say relations between the two sides have been surprisingly good for four decades, and it was only in the 1990s that things began to fall apart.

“In general, despite appearances and criticism, there was a very stable and balanced relationship,” said Luis Martinez, a Maghreb researcher at Sciences Po University in Paris.

This is despite the devastation caused by the eight-year war of independence that finally ended after the signing of the Evian Accords on March 18, 1962.

French historians say half a million civilians and combatants were killed – 400,000 of them Algerians – while Algerian authorities believe 1.5 million were killed.

Under the leadership of French General Charles de Gaulle, whose administration signed the agreements, and his successor, Georges Pompidou, Paris established good relations with Algiers. The same was true under François Mitterrand, although he was Minister of the Interior when the struggle for armed independence began in Algeria in 1954 and remained opposed to the country’s independence.

“Mitterrand was surrounded by people from the Socialist Party, all of whom were supporters of the FLN,” historian Pierre Vermein said, referring to the FLN that has led the rebellion and has dominated Algerian politics ever since.

Vermein, a professor at the Sorbonne, said Mitterrand “managed to take a back seat” and let the others deal with Algeria.

France was allowed to continue its nuclear tests in the Algerian desert until 1967, and de Gaulle was able to negotiate a secret deal with the new Algerian state to allow chemical weapons tests until 1978.

But in 1992, Paris stirred up trouble by criticizing Algeria for suspending the elections after Islamist parties won in the first round.

Algeria withdrew its ambassador in response.

The cancellation of the elections sparked another decade of devastating conflict, ending only after an amnesty was offered by Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who became president in 1999.

Despite his proximity to France, Bouteflika used anti-French rhetoric, primarily for domestic consumption, Vermeeren said.

To regain control of the ideological and political sphere after the Civil War, [the Algerian leadership]They forgot that France helped them fight the Islamists.”

They are back to their traditional enemy.”

‘Good relations in secret’ Under Bouteflika, Algerian leaders used ever stronger language against France, accusing it of committing “genocide” during its more than 130-year occupation of Algeria.

In 2019, a massive protest movement ousted authoritarian President Bouteflika after two decades in power – but the new regime continued anti-French rhetoric.

Observers say, however, that cooperation behind closed doors has been surprisingly close. Beginning in 2013, Algeria allowed French forces to use its airspace to reach Mali to fight the jihadists who threatened to overrun the country.

According to Naoufel Brahimi El Meili, who has written a book on 60 years of “secret stories” between the two countries, “French-Algerian relations are good when they are in private. They are more hostile when they are in public.”

Relations continued to improve under Emmanuel Macron, who became president after an election campaign during which he visited Algiers, where he described colonialism as a “crime against humanity”.

After taking office, he made several gestures aimed at healing past wounds on both sides of the Mediterranean.

But he refused to apologize for colonialism, a highly sensitive topic in France, which for decades considered Algeria an integral part of French territory and where far-right rhetoric has been on the rise.

Comments received last October dampened hopes of reconciliation. Macron accused the Algerian “political-military regime” of rewriting history and fomenting “hatred of France”.

In statements to the descendants of independence fighters, reported by Le Monde newspaper, he also questioned whether Algeria existed as a nation before the French invasion in the nineteenth century.

Once again, Algeria withdrew its ambassador.

Now, with the French presidential election in April looming, relations appear to be improving once again. Among those who voted were millions of French of Algerian descent and European descendants who left after independence.

“Algeria will vote for Macron,” said the writer El Meili. “Algerians are convinced that the second Macron will be more daring.”

This view was shared by Xavier Drincourt, the former French ambassador to Algeria. “They don’t want to [conservative candidate]Valerie Pecres, who has a somewhat right-wing tone, and she definitely isn’t [Eric]”Referring to two presidential candidates from the far right,” Zemmour or Marine Le Pen said.

But there is still much to be done. Martinez of Sciences Po said Macron’s comments did a lot of damage.

“They’ll go back to the drawing board, and try to see what they can agree on,” he said.

“Forging a relationship requires two sides,” former envoy Drencore noted, adding, “I’m not very optimistic.”

(France 24 with AFP)