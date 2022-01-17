France celebrates the 25th unicorn in a strong start in 2022 for the technology sector

France triumphantly announced the country’s 25th unicorn on Monday, after the industrial company Exotec revealed that it had raised $ 335 million in funding to give it a valuation of $ 2 billion.

The Lille-based warehouse robot company Exotec helped French President Emmanuel Macron reach his goal of 25 unicorns by 2025, three years ahead of schedule. To mark the occasion, Macron took to Twitter in a Steve Jobs-style turtleneck, shouting that French start-ups “change the lives of French people, create hundreds of thousands of jobs across France and are what make us great!”

– Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) January 17, 2022

– Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) January 17, 2022 Exotec stands out from the rest of the software-dominated list by building logistics hardware: automated robotic arms and cranes that slide across warehouse floors to stack, sort and retrieve goods – ironically, perhaps in light of Macron’s announcement , because the company’s mission is to eliminate the need for workers on the warehouse floor.

There is some debate about which companies should actually be on the list. A unicorn is characterized as a start-up company valued at over $ 1 billion and yet to be announced. The official French list includes OVHcloud, a cloud data company listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange in October 2021.

Maddyness, an online media that publishes news about French companies and the country’s start-up scene, above all also removed the photo company Meero from the list and said that the 205 million euros that it reportedly collected in 2019 were actually more than 130 million euros – for its valuation below the $ 1 billion threshold.

Alexandre Baradez, market analyst at trading platform IG France, was also skeptical of the inclusion of companies that have been around for over a decade.

“Deezer was created in 2007. By unicorn we usually mean a young start-up that has grown rapidly, raised a lot of money and reached a value of $ 1 billion recently,” he told FRANCE 24.

– La French Tech (@LaFrenchTech) January 17, 2022

– La French Tech (@LaFrenchTech) January 17, 2022 France expands its stable2021 was a record year for the sector, with French technology companies raising € 11.6 billion on average, an increase of 115% over 2020. It was also the year when it largest capital ever raised in France, € 586 million for the NFT-based company Sorare. Just a few weeks into 2022, and the year already looks promising for French Tech, with five different start-ups raising a total of 1.7 billion euros.

The vast majority of this capital comes from abroad, says Baradez. “80% of the financing is capital from abroad. It’s quite remarkable. It shows that we are no longer in a microcosm of French entrepreneurs working among themselves. It is a sign of how attractive the French technology scene is becoming for foreign investors. “

The revelation of these unicorns in a country that only had three in 2017 may certainly feel magical, but on a global level it is small fry. With 644 unicorns, the United States is not just fierce competition; it’s in a completely different tournament. Even closer to home, France is lagging behind Germany’s 33 unicorns and Britain’s 51st.

Covid booster

French Tech really has its moment in the sun, helped – at least in part – by the pandemic. The second-hand electronics market Back Market can thank Covid-19 for increasing demand for digital products, while the lock-down-driven buzz around online entertainment and NFT helped propel Sorare to a $ 4.3 billion valuation.

But what goes up must come down – and analysts are wary of pumping too much money into just digitally focused companies too quickly.

“I fear that we are approaching the point where the technology scene reaches its peak: There is a lot of innovation right now, but is it innovation that will be able to withstand the test of time?” Baradez asks. The digital pandemic boom will not last forever, and these technology companies are likely to suffer from changes in interest rates.

“There’s so much funding going into so many different technical values ​​that it can be a bit like the dotcom bubble in the late ’90s,” says Baradez. “There is a risk that some of these projects will not be profitable.”

Europe’s stable of unicorns is growing and 2022 could be another successful year for French technology companies. That would play out well for Macron, who is expected to run again for the presidency in April. French Tech is now firmly on the map: he can point to a thriving start-up scene made up of foreign investment and eight times as many unicorns as when he took office.