In Tonight’s Version: An annual occasion is being held in France to have fun the Nationwide Day of the Abolition of Slavery.. The celebration has been happening since 2006, however many stay pissed off at how little has been completed concretely to handle the inequalities rooted in a legacy Amnesty Worldwide researchers launched They warn that the year-long siege within the Ituri province of the Democratic Republic of the Congo has exacerbated injustice and instability.