France confirms loss of life of volunteer fighter in preventing in Ukraine

Paris confirmed, on Friday, the loss of life of a French volunteer fighter in Ukraine in battles, following reviews that the person had been killed by artillery fireplace within the Kharkiv area.

“We’re conscious of the unhappy information {that a} French citizen was fatally wounded in the course of the preventing in Ukraine,” a international ministry spokesman mentioned.

“We remind everybody that the entire of Ukraine is a struggle zone. On this regard, it’s formally suggested to not journey to Ukraine, for any motive.”

On Thursday, Europe 1 radio reported that the younger man joined a international protection unit in Ukraine and was preventing across the northeastern metropolis of Kharkiv, which was closely bombed by Russian forces however remains to be in Ukraine’s arms.

Many international fighters responded to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s name for volunteers to return and repel the invading Russian forces.

01:44 In a secret location, France 24 met a gaggle of international fighters who had simply joined a unit of the Ukrainian Nationwide Guard within the east of the nation. © France 24 The Ukrainian authorities put the quantity at round 20,000 in March, though the determine has not been independently verified.

Europe 1 reported that this was the primary time {that a} French combatant had been killed in a struggle.

In late April, the British authorities confirmed that considered one of its residents, recognized within the media as a 36-year-old military veteran, was killed in Ukraine and one other went lacking.

(AFP)