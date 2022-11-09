France criticizes Italy’s “unacceptable” refusal to absorb a migrant ship

France has denounced Italy’s refusal to take a migrant ship as “unacceptable”, with the 2 international locations wrangling over which ought to take a ship with 234 individuals on board.

The controversy facilities across the Ocean Viking, a charity ship that has sailed away from Sicilian waters towards France after unsuccessfully ready for permission to dock in Italy since late October.

The ship, operated by the European charity SOS Mediterranee underneath the Norwegian flag, has appealed to France to simply accept it and is predicted to method Corsica by Thursday.

A diplomatic row over her destiny escalated on Tuesday after Italy’s new right-wing prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, thanked France for opening a port on the Ocean Viking — in anticipation of any affirmation or refusal by France.

On Wednesday, French authorities spokesman Olivier Veran described Italy’s refusal to permit the ship to dock as “unacceptable”.

Ferran mentioned that “the ship is at present in Italian territorial waters, and there are very clear European guidelines that the Italians accepted,” including that “the present place of the Italian authorities, particularly its statements and refusal to simply accept the ship.” unacceptable.”

Italy’s new far-right authorities, led by Meloni’s Brother of Italy social gathering, has pledged to cease the tens of 1000’s of migrants arriving on the nation’s shores annually.

