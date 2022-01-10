France eases Covid-19 test protocol for school children

French schoolchildren will have to do self-tests instead of PCR tests, as an increase in Covid-19 infections has made the health protocol in the education sector too heavy, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Monday.

“This will affect the queues [outside pharmacies]”Castex told France 2 television in an interview.

“Today, 10,452 classes had to be closed. If we were to close the classes as soon as there is a first case, given the explosion of Omicron, all French schools would be closed within a few days,” Castex said.

From now on, three negative self-tests instead of a PCR test will be enough evidence for a child to continue going to school, Castex said.

He added that as a further measure, parents would not be immediately urged to pick up their children in the event of a Covid-19 outbreak. Instead, schools would have to wait until the end of the school day.

France reported close to 94,000 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the seven-day moving average of new infections to a new high of 269,614, official data showed on Monday, the 14th day in a row that saw the value climb upwards .

On Mondays, reported new infections usually decrease sharply due to delays during the weekend. In the last seven days, the number of one-day infections has been over 300,000 three times and reached more than 296,000 on Sunday.

( Jowharwith REUTERS)