France, European allies call on Mali to stop Danish counter-terrorism forces

France and 14 other countries called on Mali late on Wednesday to allow Danish special forces to remain in the African country, but its transitional government insisted on an immediate withdrawal.

In response to the Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod, who on Tuesday said that the troops were there through a “clear invitation”, the Malian government said it was surprised because a decision on the Danish request in June to deploy troops was still pending.

“No agreement approves the deployment of Danish special forces to the Takuba Task Force,” the Malian government said in a statement. Norway, Portugal and Hungary are still awaiting approval and have not deployed troops, it added.

On Monday, Mali’s government asked Denmark to withdraw its troops immediately.

The European Task Force was set up to help Mali and West African Sahel neighbors Burkina Faso and Niger deal with militants linked to the Islamic State and al Qaeda who have occupied parts of the territory in the area where their borders meet.

In a statement, the 15 countries said they deeply regretted the Mali government’s allegations that the Danish contingent in Takuba lacked a proper legal basis.

“They are acting in full compliance with international and national law in their support of the Malian Armed Forces and in their long-standing struggle against armed terrorist groups,” the 15 nations said.

The Takuba Task Force was set up as a partial successor to a French counter-terrorism operation in the West African Sahel region. French President Emmanuel Macron has begun reducing the operation, which had more than 5,000 soldiers.

The working group comprises 14 European countries, which provide special forces, logistical and tactical support to work with regional troops for targeted operations against Islamist militants.

(REUTERS)