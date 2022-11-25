France faces its greatest problem within the group stage in opposition to mighty Denmark

France and Denmark will play their match on Saturday and are clear favorites for Group D for the winners and runners-up, respectively. France might be stuffed with confidence after beating Australia 4-1 of their opening match instantly following Denmark’s draw with Tunisia – however France may have little purpose to be complacent after Denmark’s spectacular achievement up to now year-and-a-half.

FIFA World Cup 2022 © FMM Graphics studio ManyWorld Cup The cup-holders appear damned – as evidenced by the 2002 defeat of France after their well-known win in 1998. However Les Bleus gave a transparent signal that they’re bucking the development with an outstanding efficiency in opposition to Australia on Tuesday. It was a efficiency worthy of the champions – and it did not bode nicely for his or her Danish opponents on Saturday.

Didier Deschamps’ males coolly tackled the Australians, main with an early shock lead. Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot’s final touch helped degree – displaying he was greater than able to matching the finesse and acumen of the injured Paul Pogba. The 36-year-old Olivier Giroud has confirmed past any doubt that the Milan star is among the most underrated strikers within the up to date recreation because of his brace – matching Thierry Henry’s report of 51 objectives for France whereas turning into the match’s oldest Historical past of France in any respect. scorer.

However the star of the present – the participant France would depend on greater than anybody else – was Kylian Mbappe. The genius who burst into the world of soccer on the 2018 FIFA World Cup has augmented his abilities alongside Lionel Messi and Neymar at Paris Saint-Germain. Mbappe confirmed his subtly tempo and sharp creativity in opposition to the Australians – a frequent risk down the left flank, in addition to pivoting into the center with deft positional exchanges together with his teammates in midfield.

Mbappe reminded Denmark that he can be their biggest concern. It was additionally a nasty signal for Denmark that Antoine Griezmann performed a deeper and extra central function than his conventional winger place. Forward of the Australia match, there have been questions as as to if Griezmann nonetheless had what it takes to win matches on the highest degree; Atletico Madrid primarily use him in its place today. However even in opposition to a weak opponent within the type of the Australian nationwide group, Griezmann dismissed any doubts that he was nonetheless a prime participant – with masterful positioning and very good balls into the penalty space.

The hero of that opener was Actual Madrid’s 22-year-old defensive midfielder Aurelien Tchoamene – who established himself as an acceptable substitute for injured Chelsea star N’Golo Kante. Tshwamini touched the ball greater than another participant, conserving the ball in France’s possession with brief, sharp passes – usually hitting it longer by penetrating by way of by way of balls to separate the Australian defence.

‘We’ve got one thing that others do not have’ Nonetheless, Deschamps must adapt to Denmark, the place there might be no hole in high quality.

The France coach must rectify the defensive slackness that precipitated an unmarked Craig Goodwin to stun his facet with this ninth-minute opener for Australia. Neither Ibrahima Konate nor Dayot Upamecano reassures the French central defender, as Raphael Varane and Samuel Umtiti did in 2018.

It’s because Mbappe took some time to go and missed some stable probabilities in opposition to the Socceroos, regardless of these dazzling moments.

Denmark boasts a number of high quality gamers – notably 30-year-old Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen. A report five-time Danish Participant of the 12 months, Eriksen has established himself as one of many prime abilities throughout his seven-year spell with Tottenham. The Danish star’s profession was threatened when he collapsed on the sphere at Euro 2021, struggling cardiac arrest attributable to an enlarged coronary heart muscle, a uncommon coronary heart situation. However Eriksen has recovered nicely from the surprising incident – an enormous vibrant spot for United through the English membership’s ongoing turmoil. France midfielder Tchoameni might discover the dealing with of Eriksen stifling the creativity he confirmed in opposition to the Australians.

Apart from Eriksen, Denmark has an amazing midfielder who performs in Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. The Spurs star is proficient at blocking opposition assaults and pushing ahead assaults. The administrators love him. “The character is de facto sturdy,” Denmark coach Kasper Hjolmand mentioned final 12 months. “A fireplace burns in Pierre.” Tottenham supervisor Antonio Conte thinks the identical about Hojbjerg, telling reporters: “He does an amazing job in each recreation.”

Behind Hojbjerg, Sevilla’s Thomas Delaney is the linchpin of Denmark’s defensive midfield – not fairly as harmful as Roy Keane or as inventive as Andrea Pirlo, however not a simple participant to get previous the attacking midfielders. In protection, they’ve their most skilled participant and group captain, Simon Kjaer. The 33-year-old AC Milan star has maintained his edge within the remaining part of his profession – and is nicely versed within the tight, defensive play that Italian soccer epitomizes. Kiar is aware of Giroud the French scoring machine inside and outside, and trains together with his teammate each week with their membership.

To cap it off, Denmark has a Sterling goalkeeper in Kasper Schmeichel. Greatest identified for his function in Leicester’s gorgeous run to the Premier League title within the 2015-16 season – to not point out being the son of legendary former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel – the 36-year-old is in the course of his profession. Ligue 1 standings Good facet. However Schmeichel remains to be a formidable shot-stopper and has misplaced little of his aerial agility.

Famend for his tactical pragmatism, Deschamps will little question have a plan to interrupt down this mighty Danish facet – all whereas sustaining the arrogance he gained after their 4-1 victory over Australia. And the French nationwide group has one more reason for optimism after Denmark disillusioned of their opening confrontation in opposition to Tunisia, which led to a goalless draw with surprisingly sturdy opponents.

However France may have no purpose to be complacent as they search a powerful displaying within the group stage. Amid Eriksen’s ordeal of cardiac arrest, the Danes’ versatility of expertise and group spirit carried them to the semi-finals at Euro 2021.

“We aren’t Brazil, Germany or France,” Hojbjerg informed FIFA. “However we have now one thing that others do not have.”