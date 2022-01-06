France fines Google, Facebook record of 210 million euros for tracking online activity

French regulators have fined Google and Facebook € 210 million ($ 237 million) for their use of “cookies”, data used to track users online, authorities said on Thursday.

American technology giants, including those like Apple and Amazon, have come under growing pressure over theirs [business] practices across Europe, where they have faced massive fines and plan to introduce far-reaching EU rules on how they work.

The € 150 million fine imposed on Google was a record set by the French National Commission for Information Technology and Freedom (CNIL), which beat a former cookie-related fine of € 100 million against the company in December 2020.

Facebook was fined 60 million euros.

“CNIL has determined that the sites facebook.com, google.fr and (Google-owned) youtube.com do not allow users to refuse the use of cookies as simply as they accept them,” the regulator said.

The two platforms have three months to adjust their routines, after which France will impose a fine of 100,000 euros per day, CNIL added.

Google told AFP that they would change their practice after the verdict. “In line with the expectations of Internet users … we are determined to implement new changes, as well as to work actively with CNIL in response to its decisions,” the US company said in a statement.

Cookies are small data packets that are set on a user’s computer when they visit a website, which allows browsers to save information about their session.

They are very valuable to Google and Facebook as a way to customize advertising – their primary source of income.

But privacy advocates have long backtracked. Since the European Union adopted a law on personal data from 2018, internet companies are facing stricter rules that force them to request users’ direct consent before installing cookies on their computers.

90 messages issued

CNIL claimed that Google, Facebook and YouTube make it very easy to accept cookies via a single button, while it takes several clicks to reject the request.

It had given Internet companies until April 2021 to adapt to the stricter privacy rules and warned that they would begin to face sanctions after that date.

The French newspaper Le Figaro was the first to be sanctioned, and was fined € 50,000 in July for allowing cookies to be installed by advertising partners without the direct approval of users, or even after they had rejected them.

CNIL recently said it had been sending 90 formal messages to websites since April.

In 2020, it fined Google and Amazon € 100 million and € 35 million respectively for their use of cookies.

The fine was based on a previous EU law, the General Data Protection Regulation, where CNIL claimed that companies had failed to provide “sufficiently clear” information to users about cookies.

