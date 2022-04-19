WORLD NEWS

France fingers over the Malian military, the Josi navy base

By hanad

In a significant step in direction of the exit of the French anti-jihadist power Barkhane from Mali, the French military has formally handed over the keys to the Jossi navy base to the Malian military.

Related Posts

Reside: Commander in Ukraine’s Mariupol warns his…

Blinken calls on Israel and the Palestinians to…

The prime minister of Côte d’Ivoire was additionally reappointed to the publish every week after he stepped down. In the meantime, President Alassane Ouattara appointed the Governor of the Regional Central Financial institution as Vice President. That web site has been vacant for about two years.

Lastly, we take a peek at a few of the discussions that erupted within the properties of Tunisian households having iftar collectively whereas watching a few of the controversial new TV sequence launched throughout the holy month of Ramadan.

hanad 7675 posts
You might also like More from author

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More