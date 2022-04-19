France fingers over the Malian military, the Josi navy base

In a significant step in direction of the exit of the French anti-jihadist power Barkhane from Mali, the French military has formally handed over the keys to the Jossi navy base to the Malian military.

The prime minister of Côte d’Ivoire was additionally reappointed to the publish every week after he stepped down. In the meantime, President Alassane Ouattara appointed the Governor of the Regional Central Financial institution as Vice President. That web site has been vacant for about two years.

Lastly, we take a peek at a few of the discussions that erupted within the properties of Tunisian households having iftar collectively whereas watching a few of the controversial new TV sequence launched throughout the holy month of Ramadan.