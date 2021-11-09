France formally returns looted works of art from Benin at Elysee ceremony

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed his Beninese counterpart, President Patrice Talon, on Tuesday to formally seal a deal to return 26 works of art taken from the Abomey Palace of the former French colony, now a World Heritage Site by the UNESCO.

The 26 pieces, from a trove of artifacts seized by French forces in 1892, were displayed at the Quai Branly museum in Paris in the run-up to Tuesday’s ceremony. They will be shipped to the West African country in the next few days.

The decision to return them follows growing calls in Africa for European countries to return colonial loot from museums.

It is part of a campaign by French President Emmanuel Macron to improve the image of his country in Africa, especially among young people.

The treasures are from the kingdom of Dahomey in southern present-day Benin and include the throne of the last Dahomey king, Behanzin, as well as three totem statues, four palace doors, several portable altars, and three warrior dance staves.

The Elysee said Macron’s commitment to Africans to be able to see their cultural richness at home and not just in European museums “marks an important step in building a new relationship between France and Africa.”

Last month, Macron announced that a “talking drum” cherished by the Ebrie people of the Ivory Coast, also on the Quai Branly, would also be returned.

Some museum directors have criticized the decision to return works that they consider to be of “universal” interest.

But the president of Quai Branly, Emmanuel Kasarherou, said that he appreciated the “examination of conscience” that those calls had provoked on the origin of the works of art.

‘Ripped from their cultures’

The Quai Branly, which has a vast trove of African artifacts, has begun an extensive review of its collection of 300,000 objects.

The aim is “to identify the works that are believed to have been taken through violence, without the consent of the owners, or as spoils of war or through coercion by the colonial administration,” Kasarherou told AFP.

“Not all the objects that are in the European collections have been stolen,” he emphasized, but “in what proportion were they? Our goal is to find out ”.

French President Emmanuel Macron greets his Beninese counterpart, President Patrice Talon, at the Elysee Palace on Tuesday. © Bertrand Guay, AFP

Since his election in 2017, Macron has gone further than his predecessors by admitting to abuses committed by France in Africa in the past.

In a speech to students in Burkina Faso shortly after taking office, he promised to facilitate the return of African cultural heritage within five years.

An expert report commissioned by Macron counted some 90,000 African works in French museums, 70,000 of them on the Quai Branly alone.

Calls for restitution culminated last year with a vote in the French parliament, where lawmakers overwhelmingly supported the return of a group of artifacts to Benin and Senegal, another former French colony.

Macron has predicted that the 26 objects removed from the Abomey palace will be “the pride of Benin” when they are returned.

They will be on display at various sites in Benin, including a former Portuguese fort in the city of Ouidah, once a slave trade center, while awaiting the completion of a museum in Abomey to house them.

Benin’s Talon has previously said he was “not satisfied” with the “small steps” taken by France and called on Macron to go further.

( Jowharwith AFP)