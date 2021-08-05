France, Germany offer vaccine booster despite WHO call to prioritize poorer countries

Germany and France will begin offering a third COVID-19 vaccine booster shot to the most vulnerable members of their populations from September, with a WHO call to delay the third doses until more people in poorer countries have been vaccinated, outside be considered.

Germany and France will continue with vaccine boosters against COVID-19 from September, ignoring a World Health Organization (WHO) call to wait for more people around the world to be vaccinated.

The decision to continue with booster shots despite the WHO’s strongest statement yet highlights the challenge of coping with a global pandemic as countries try to protect their own citizens from the more contagious Delta strain.

French President Emmanuel Macron said France is working to roll out third doses of COVID-19 vaccine for the elderly and vulnerable from September.

“A third dose will probably be needed, not right away for everyone, but at least for the most vulnerable and the oldest,” Macron said on his Instagram account.

Germany plans to give boosters to immunocompromised patients, the elderly and nursing home residents from September, the health ministry said.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday called for a halt to vaccine boosters until at least the end of September, saying it was unacceptable for rich countries to use more of the global vaccine stock.

High-income countries administered about 50 doses for every 100 people in May, and that number has since doubled, according to the WHO. Low-income countries have been able to administer only 1.5 doses per 100 people due to lack of supplies.

“I understand the concern of all governments to protect their people from the Delta variant. But we cannot accept that countries that have already used most of the world’s vaccine supply to use even more,” Tedros said.

Germany rejected those accusations, saying it would also donate at least 30 million doses of vaccine to poorer countries.

“We want to give the vulnerable groups in Germany a third vaccination as a precaution and at the same time support the vaccination of as many people in the world as possible,” the ministry said.

Macron’s government is trying to ramp up France’s vaccination program as the country faces a fourth wave of the virus and street demonstrations in protest against the government’s COVID policies.

France and Germany have so far given at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to 64.5% and 62% of their respective populations, with 49% of French and 53% of Germans being fully vaccinated.

(REUTERS)