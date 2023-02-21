France goes 31 days with out rain, which is unprecedented in winter

France has skilled a document dry spell of 31 days with out a lot rain, France’s meteorological service stated on Tuesday, amid considerations about water reserves in elements of Europe nonetheless reeling from extreme drought final 12 months.

With lower than a millimeter of rain falling throughout the nation per day since January 21, Meteo France’s meteorological service stated the absence of precipitation equaled the document set in spring 2020.

Winter is often a vital interval for recharging groundwater ranges with precipitation.

France’s Meteorological Service stated on Tuesday that the variety of days with out rain had been “by no means seen” in winter earlier than in data relationship again to 1959.

Final month was the third-warmest January on document in Europe, with temperatures on New Yr’s Day reaching an all-time excessive in some elements of the continent, in keeping with the European Union’s Copernicus Local weather Observatory (C3S).

Europe suffered its second-hottest 12 months on document in 2022, with France, Britain, Spain and Italy setting new temperature data.

The temperature was exacerbated by extreme drought, unprecedented in centuries, throughout the area.

Crops in Europe’s breadbaskets withered and a historic drought has prompted document forest hearth depth and severely strained the continent’s energy grid and water reserves.

The International Climate Referral Service calculated final 12 months that agricultural and environmental droughts within the northern hemisphere have been at the very least 20 instances extra more likely to be attributable to human-caused local weather change, warning that such excessive dry spells would turn into more and more frequent with international warming.

In Spain, one of many European international locations most prone to drought, water reserves are presently on common 50.7 % of capability, in comparison with a median of 60.8 % over the previous ten years, in keeping with the newest Nationwide Hydrological Bulletin.

However the state of affairs is extra severe in some areas.

Barcelona and huge swathes of the Catalonia area in northeastern Spain have water restrictions on account of a scarcity of rain.

The measures embrace banning the usage of consuming water to clean the outside of properties or vehicles, or to fill swimming swimming pools, and decreasing the quantity of water used for irrigation.

The French Meteorological Service stated that the present dry interval within the nation just isn’t anticipated to final any longer, with rain anticipated within the south of the nation on Wednesday.

The earlier document for the driest winter interval in France was 22 days in 1989.

