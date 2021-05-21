France in honor of health workers killed by Covid-19 with special status

France will give a special honor to health workers who die of Covid in the fight against the pandemic, President Emmanuel Macron said Friday.

He said a status called “died in the service of the republic” would be created in honor of officials who lose their lives “in exceptional circumstances.”

A similar “died in the service of the nation” status already exists for police and military, while “died for France” is reserved for soldiers and civilians killed in battle.

“I want us to give our gratitude a solid legal foundation,” Macron said in a video post on Twitter.

The new status would allow the children of the deceased to become branches of the state with the right to material and moral support from the government, he said.

«Morts pour la France. »« Morts pour le service de la Nation. »« Morts pour le service de la République. »

Our Republique tiendra s are engagements envers celles and ceux qui se sont engagés pour elle. C’est un acte de justice et de fraternité. pic.twitter.com/HHkhcbGdD1

The current status reserved for the military and police entitles the children they leave to financial aid for education and vocational training, including free schooling and scholarships.

The new status was intended for those “looking after the lives of others in the midst of the pandemic,” said Macron, calling the new status “an act of justice and brotherhood.”

Other circumstances that would put an officer on the status include death during rescue missions or military maneuvers.

(AFP)