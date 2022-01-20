France is considering ending military aid to Mali as relations with the junta deteriorate

As relations between France and Mali quickly sour, Paris wonders if it’s time to stop providing military backup to a country run by a junta that has defied the international community.

France, which first deployed troops in the West African country nine years ago to fight a jihadist uprising, has spent around € 880 million a year on the fighting that has claimed the lives of 52 French soldiers.

More than 4,000 French forces are stationed in the Sahel region of West Africa, most of them in Mali, one of the world’s poorest nations.

Paris has already begun to reduce its presence, hoping to halve its contingent by the summer of 2023, and asked its EU allies to provide more support.

It also said it would retain bases in Gao, Menaka and Gossi.

But that was before the ties really deteriorated in the aftermath of a coup carried out by the strongman Colonel Assimi Goïta in August 2020 and a subsequent tightening of the military grip on the country.

Mali’s relationships with her neighbors have also declined. The regional ECOWAS bloc of 15 countries has imposed sanctions on the country, a move supported by France, the United States and the European Union.

“Incompatible”, “unacceptable” France’s main complaint is the regime’s refusal to hold early elections to bring in a civilian government.

Another is Mali’s alleged employment of the Wagner group of mercenaries believed to be close to Russia’s leadership, a deployment that French government ministers have called “unacceptable” and “incompatible” with any continued French military presence.

But neither the pressure from the West, nor the sanctions from ECOWAS, have had any visible effect on Mali’s new rulers.

The French government has said it will not make any hasty decisions to withdraw as long as Wagner does not operate in the same areas as the French army.

Analysts say it could be a game of time for President Emmanuel Macron, who is keen to avoid a collapse in relations as he fights for re-election at home and as France holds the rotating six-month presidency of the European Union.

But the pressure is growing.

“We are not under any circumstances” “We are in Mali and we will stay, but not under any circumstances,” French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told reporters at an EU Foreign Ministers’ meeting last week.

Some of France’s European partners have been clearer, and German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said Berlin could transfer its military mission in Mali to another country. “The safety of our soldiers is my first priority,” she stressed.

Germany has around 1,500 troops in Mali as part of the UN peacekeeping mission MINUSMA and the EU’s mission to train Malian troops.

Sweden, which has 300 soldiers in Mali, said they were also concerned about the situation.

So far, the Malian junta has not asked French and European troops to leave, but its messages are increasingly hostile, contributing to a growing anti-French sentiment in the country, which was previously under French colonial rule.

Interim Prime Minister Choguel Kokalla Maiga suggested this weekend a possible reconsideration of defense agreements with France.

A French diplomatic source confirmed to AFP that there had indeed been a Malian strategy “which we are investigating”.

Bamako has already threatened to block military flights in and out of its airspace after accusing France of a “clear breach” of its airspace following the overflight of a French military jet.

Can not help “against their will” If confirmed, such a ban would hamper France’s operational capacity and push it further towards the end.

“You can not help people against their will,” said a source close to the French presidency.

Others, however, warn that Russia may wait behind the scenes to take the place of France and the European elite force Takuba if they withdraw.

Such a result would be a major setback for Macron, who hopes to make his mark during France’s EU presidency and win a second five-year term.

But observers say years of French military presence have not significantly improved security in Mali, which continues to be plagued by al-Qaeda-linked insurgents.

As the central government fails to take full control of territories recaptured by the rebels, the violence spreads.

Jihadist groups now operate in neighboring Burkina Faso and Niger, as well as the northern parts of Côte d’Ivoire, Benin and Ghana.

( Jowharwith AFP)