France is registering more than 200,000 new cases of Covid for the fourth day in a row

France reported 219,126 new confirmed coronavirus cases over a 24-hour period on Saturday, the fourth day in a row that the country has registered more than 200,000 cases.

Saturday’s figure is the second highest so far after the record of 232,200 set on Friday, when French President Emmanuel Macron said the next few weeks would be difficult due to the recent rise in infections.

The seven-day moving average of new cases in France, which even out daily reports of irregularities, rose to an all-time high of 157,651 – almost fivefold in one month.

(REUTERS)