France launches terror investigation after Paris-Dakar rally team explodes in Saudi Arabia

French prosecutors said on Tuesday that they had launched a terrorist investigation following an explosion in Saudi Arabia on December 30 that targeted a car participating in the Dakar Rally that seriously injured the French driver.

“A preliminary investigation has been launched into several assassination attempts in connection with a terrorist group,” national anti-terrorism prosecutors said in a statement.

The statement added that all five passengers in the car, including the driver, were French.

It gave no further details about the explosion in Jeddah, where driver Philippe Boutron had to undergo surgery in Saudi Arabia for serious leg injuries before returning to France.

The organizers had said that the incident was not related to racing while the Saudi authorities had indicated that there was no criminal suspicion of the explosion.

But the French foreign minister then updated his advice on Saudi Arabia, which contradicts comments about the incident from both the Saudi authorities and the organizers.

“An appeal for maximum vigilance – security risk”, it said on its website after the explosion.

“An investigation by the Saudi authorities is underway to determine the cause of this explosion. The possibility of a criminal act has not been ruled out,” it added.

The famous race, formerly known as Paris-Dakar, but now just like Dakar, used to be held from the French capital along a road to the Senegalese capital Dakar.

But security threats along its route in North Africa meant that from 2009 it was held in South America and from 2020 in Saudi Arabia.

The final stage of this year’s edition – known as Dakar 2022 – will take place on 14 January.

(AFP)