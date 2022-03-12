WORLD NEWS

France offers fuel cuts to help motorists

By hanad

French Prime Minister Jean Castex said in an interview with Le Parisien daily that France will offer a discount of 0.15 euros ($0.16) per liter of transport fuel to help drivers cope with higher pump prices.

He said the measure, which will be in place for four months from April 1, is expected to cost the government just over two billion euros.

Retail gasoline and diesel prices rose to record levels in many countries around the world this week as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine heightened market tensions, after economies began to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

A gesture of support for French motorists was announced by President Emmanuel Macron, who is campaigning for a second term in elections next month.

In the interview published on Saturday, Castex said the rebate will cover households as well as trucking and farmers.

Castex added that the measure, which he said fuel distributors must boost with their own efforts to lower retail prices, will save the motorist 9 euros on a 60-liter tank.

Macron said his government has already spent 20 billion euros a year to reduce gasoline and energy costs.

(Reuters)

