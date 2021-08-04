France plans to roll out Covid vaccine booster shots – so far only for the vulnerable

Like the UK, Israel and Germany, France plans to roll out third doses of Covid-19 vaccines to vulnerable people in the fall to combat the more contagious Delta strain. But the French government is reluctant to extend this booster injection to the entire population.

While the introduction of the Covid-19 ‘health pass’ has resulted in many vaccine holders in France receiving their first shot, many others have been fully vaccinated for eight months and wonder if they will need a third dose any time soon.

President Emmanuel Macron had proposed on July 12 booster shots from the start of the school year in September for “people first vaccinated in January and February” – but did not specify whether this included the entire population or just the vulnerable.

It fell on the head of the French Vaccine Council Alain Fischer to provide clarification. From the beginning of autumn, the ‘fragile’ and the ‘oldest’ will receive a third dose, he told RTL radio on Monday.

This position is in line with what the French Scientific Council proposed in July – “booster shots for people over 80, whether they are in nursing homes or not, as well as immunocompromised people in the general population”.

Third dose ‘justified’ for the vulnerable

Experts suggest that this targeted rollout of third jabs is the right approach, based on the scientific evidence currently available.

“Some vaccines require giving people boosters because immunity naturally weakens over time; that is why people are vaccinated against the flu every year,” said Daniel Floret, vaccine specialist and vice-chairman of the vaccination commission at the French health authority.

“That said, we don’t currently have enough data to determine how long vaccines protect against Covid-19,” he continued. “Except in the case of people with suppressed immune systems, such as cancer patients and transplant recipients, several studies have shown that the antibodies they received from injections did not last long.”

Indeed, a German study published in late July by The Lancet suggested that this decline in antibody levels is much greater for these vulnerable groups than for the general population: the decline in fully vaccinated people who had undergone kidney transplants was more than two times lower than the fully vaccinated control group. The same phenomenon was observed in another study conducted in 20 patients undergoing immunosuppressive treatment.

In light of this, a third dose is “justified” for these very vulnerable people whom France is targeting with its upcoming booster shots, Floret said.

As for the elderly, a study published in April in the journal Clinical Infectious Disease found that the immunity of vaccinated people over the age of 80 dropped dramatically after a few weeks — which was not the case in younger people in the study. “A booster strategy for retirees with a third mRNA dose therefore seems justified,” according to the French Scientific Council.

Several countries have already announced third doses for the vulnerable as a result of these studies. Third shots will be given in Hungary from August 1, in Germany from September 1, and in the UK from September 6.

Israel — praised for its rapid jab rollout — has also launched a third dose campaign, inviting all over-60s vaccinated before February to get one.

But for now, the French authorities will not give everyone a third shot. “For young people, we need to see more data on how long immunity lasts” before taking that course, Fischer said Monday.

Pfizer and BioNTech, for their part, prefer third doses. A booster shot six months after a second dose would produce antibody levels “5 to 10 times higher” than those caused by just two injections, they said in a statement on July 8.

“While protection against major diseases remained high for the full 6 months, a decrease in efficacy against symptomatic diseases over time and the continued emergence of variants is expected,” the statement continued.

Variants, including the infamous Delta, could indeed change the situation. “They add a lot of complexity,” as Floret put it.

Nevertheless, “now is not the time to give the entire population a third dose,” he continued.

‘True Priority’ that maximizes two doses

Data on deaths and hospitalizations support the argument that two doses are enough for most people: 85 percent of Covid-19 hospitalized patients in France from May 31 to July 11 were unvaccinated people. among unvaccinated people, while 11 percent were among those who received only one dose.

Many scientists argue that the main task is to give two doses to as much of the population as possible in order to achieve herd immunity before a third dose is given. Booster shots are “really not the priority,” said French epidemiologist Catherine Hill.

“There is still a large portion of the population that has not yet had a shot while we are seeing a significant wave of infections, especially in the French overseas territories in the Caribbean,” Hill added. The “real priority,” she concluded, is to maximize the number of people receiving two doses.

The World Health Organization, for its part, called on Wednesday for a moratorium on third shots until the end of September in an effort to vaccinate more people in underdeveloped countries. WHO head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters this would make it easier for at least 10 percent of people in all countries to get vaccinated.

This article has been translated from the original into French.