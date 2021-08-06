France pledges to bring ‘fire’ against US in Tokyo rematch for men’s basketball gold

French coach Vincent Collet says his team will bring “fire and energy” to Saturday’s Olympic men’s basketball final as they target a second consecutive defeat of three-time defending champions, the United States.

Captained by NBA stars Rudy Gobert and Evan Fournier, the French stunned Gregg Popovich’s United States in the opening round of the group game at Saitama Super Arena 83-76.

It was the Americans’ first defeat at an Olympics since the 2004 Athens Games and while Collet admits the US has stepped up their game since then, he remains confident.

“I think and hope we will be ready on Saturday,” he said, after his seventh team slid 90-89 past a brave Slovenia 90-89 in a breathless semi-final where captain Nicolas Batum made a game-saving blockade. at the buzzer .

“I know Team USA is the preferred choice, but I hope we will play against them with the same fire and energy.

“We know what they are capable of. We will play this final with a lot of confidence.”

France has only been so far in an Olympics twice before – losing to the Americans in the title games at both the 2000 Sydney Games and the 1948 London Games.

In fact, France’s only Olympic win against Team USA was their most recent in Japan, when sensational Boston Celtics shooting guard Fournier scored 28 points. His tournament total now stands at 96.

He is understandably wary of the US threat, but said anything could happen.

“They don’t have much experience together as a team, but the more games they play, the more they find their rhythm,” said Fournier. “We kind of saw what they did against Australia (in the semi-finals).

“It’s about taking the game as it comes. It’s a final, anything can happen.”

An authoritative Kevin Durant scored 23 points and nine rebounds to lead the US 97-78 past Australia on Thursday, recovering from a 15-point deficit to stamp their authority on the game.

Popovich admitted early on that the team’s defensive effort was “pretty bad,” which spilled over into the offensive end. But he praised his team for fixing the mistakes.

“I give them credit for understanding the game and accepting the truth,” said the veteran coach.

“Because you can be with some players that you can tell them something, but they don’t buy it because they can’t handle certain kinds of criticism. But these guys want the truth and they’re responding to it.”

‘Nice trip’

The USA is not only aiming for a fourth consecutive title, but also their 16th gold overall, with medals in every Olympic basketball tournament they have competed in.

Except for the Americans, only the Soviet Union (twice), Yugoslavia and Argentina have ever won gold.

Brooklyn Nets’ Durant has once again been the backbone of the team and he was able to join Carmelo Anthony as a three-time title winner, having already surpassed his fellow greats in group play to become their all-time leading Olympic points scorer.

“It’s a different experience, different teammates,” Durant said of how Japan compares to its other gold medal successes. “But the journey has been fun so far and we are looking forward to this opportunity.”

Durant has scored 30 points in each of his last two gold medal matches, showing how crucial he is in accelerating their attack.

“I’m looking forward to going out and executing the defense game plan. Offensively, I’m not worried about that,” he said.

“But as a team execute the game plan defensively and we’ll see what happens.”

( Jowharwith AFP and REUTERS)