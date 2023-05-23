France Prohibits Domestic Flights for Short Distances as a Measure to Lessen Carbon Footprints

France has officially banned domestic flights on short routes that take less than two-and-a-half hours by train, in an effort to reduce airline emissions. While some airlines have questioned the legality of the measure, it has already been put into practice. The ban will mostly affect air travel between Paris and regional hubs such as Nantes, Lyon, and Bordeaux, but connecting flights will remain unaffected. However, critics argue that the threshold for comparable train journeys falls short of the roughly three hours it takes to travel from Paris to Marseille by high-speed rail. The new law stipulates that train services on the same route must be frequent, timely, and well-connected to meet the needs of passengers who would otherwise travel by air and be able to absorb the increase in passenger numbers. Passengers should be able to make outbound and return train journeys on the same day, having spent eight hours at their destination. Air France has already made its compliance with the plan clear in exchange for government coronavirus financial support, but the industry is calling for more significant solutions to airline emissions. Meanwhile, French politicians are discussing ways to reduce emissions from private jets as well.