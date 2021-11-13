France qualifies for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after crushing Kazakhstan 8-0

Reigning champions France reached the finals of the 2022 World Cup with a match to spare after four goals from Kylian Mbappé helped them beat Kazakhstan 8-0 at home in their Group D qualification on Saturday.

The result left France at the top of the group with 15 points from seven matches, four ahead of second-place Finland, whom they visit in their last match on Tuesday.

Karim Benzema added two goals, while Adrien Rabiot and Antoine Griezmann each scored one to seal France’s spot in next year’s 32-nation tournament in Qatar.

(REUTERS)