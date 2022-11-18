France refuses to soak up dozens of asylum seekers rescued within the Mediterranean

Many of the grownup migrants rescued within the Mediterranean by NGO Ocean Viking have been denied entry to France, the inside ministry mentioned on Friday, permitting the ship to disembark after Italy blocked entry to its ports.

The standoff has reignited the EU immigration debate and heightened tensions between France and Italy’s new far-right authorities headed by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

After pleading for days to be allowed to dock in Italy, the Ocean Viking and 234 rescued migrants disembarked within the French port of Toulon in what the French authorities referred to as an “extraordinary” choice.

About 40 minors have been positioned in social care, whereas 189 adults have been delivered to a detention heart to have their asylum claims assessed, a senior House Ministry official informed a listening to of the State Council, the nation’s highest administrative courtroom.

Of those, 123 folks didn’t present ample proof to help their allegations and had been denied entry, the official mentioned, with out specifying if or once they can be deported.

One other 66 shall be transferred to 11 different EU nations, together with Germany, Finland and Portugal, which have agreed to take them in below a voluntary scheme that Italy needs to develop into obligatory for all EU members.

A French presidential official, talking on situation of anonymity, referred to as Italy’s refusal a “soiled trick” forward of a disaster assembly of EU inside ministers in Brussels subsequent week.

Beneath worldwide maritime regulation, ships at risk have to be granted entry to the closest port, which means Italy will get a a lot bigger share than its EU neighbors of migrants rescued attempting to cross from North Africa.

Meloni’s authorities says it has already taken in 90,000 migrants thus far this 12 months, and mentioned its refusal to assist the Ocean Viking was a sign to the EU that it wanted a brand new burden-sharing system to unfold migrants throughout the bloc.

“We’ve to work collectively to seek out efficient options on migration,” mentioned the presidential official, including that the migrants acquired can be deducted from the overall that France agreed to obtain from Italy within the coming months.

France has already suspended a plan to soak up the three,500 refugees at the moment in Italy, with Inside Minister Gerald Darmanin warning Rome of “a number of penalties for our bilateral relations”.

(AFP)