France reports new record of more than 332,000 new cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours

France recorded a record more than 332,000 new cases of covid-19 in the last 24 hours, while the number of deaths also increased as the country battles a fifth wave of the virus.

The final number of new French covid cases was 332,252 – slightly below an earlier indication given by the French parliament from Health Minister Olivier Veran.

The number of COVID-19 deaths in hospitals increased by 246 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number since the pandemic began to 97,670. The number of covid patients in hospital intensive care units (ICU) was 3,695 and there were over 20,000 covid -patients in hospital in total, the highest number since the end of May.

France supports expanding its covid-19 vaccination program to avoid having to impose some drastic new restrictions to slow down the spread of the virus.

French President Emmanuel Macron had previously said he wanted to “curse” unvaccinated people by making their lives so complicated that they would eventually be stabbed. He spoke in an interview with the newspaper Le Parisien where he also called unvaccinated people irresponsible and unworthy to be considered citizens.

(REUTERS)