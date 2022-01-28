France says it is unsustainable with Mali’s junta “out of control”.

France’s foreign minister said on Friday that a conflict with an “out of control” junta in Mali was unsustainable, and that Paris was discussing with partners how to adapt its operations to continue the fight against Islamist militants there.

Tensions have escalated between Mali and its international partners after the junta failed to organize elections following two military coups.

Russian private military contractors have also been deployed, which some EU countries have said is incompatible with their mission.

“The junta is really out of control,” Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told RTL radio, calling it illegal.

“European, French and international forces see measures that limit them. Given the situation, given the lack of political and military framework, we can not continue like this.”

Denmark said on Thursday that it was withdrawing its troops after the junta insisted on an immediate withdrawal.

France and 14 other European countries on Wednesday called on the junta to allow Danish special forces, part of a broader European task force created to fight Islamist militants, to remain in Mali.

They rejected the junta’s claims that their presence had no legal basis. It rejected the junta.

Defense ministers from these countries will hold crisis talks later on Friday.

“We can not stay like this,” Le Drian said when asked if European forces should stay in Mali. “We are in talks with our African and European partners to see how we can adapt our forces to continue the fight against terrorism.”

(REUTERS)