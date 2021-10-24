France successfully launches next-generation military communications satellite

France has successfully launched a state-of-the-art satellite into orbit, designed to allow all of France’s armed forces around the world to communicate quickly and safely.

Paris created a space force command in July 2019, amid concerns that rival countries were investing heavily in space technology, seen as a new military frontier.

The satellite “is designed to resist military aggression from the ground and in space, as well as interference,” French air and space force spokesman Colonel Stephane Spet told AFP.

The Ariane 5 rocket carrying the Syracuse 4A satellite took off from Kourou, French Guiana, late on Saturday, with the mission accomplished 38 minutes and 41 seconds after lift-off.

The satellite can survey its close surroundings and move to escape an attack.

“Thanks to its state-of-the-art equipment (anti-interference antenna and on-board transparent digital processor), Syracuse 4A will ensure high resistance to extreme methods of interference,” wrote launch provider Arianespace in its mission description.

Marc Finaud, an expert on weapons proliferation at the Geneva Center for Security Policy, told AFP that the satellite was also shielded from the electromagnetic pulses that would result from a nuclear explosion.

“This is the final warning scenario, if deterrence fails,” he added.

In March, France began its first military exercises in space to test its ability to defend its satellites, calling them “a first for the French army and even a first in Europe.”

The French government accuses Russia of having brought its Olymp-K intelligence gathering satellite, also known as Louch, closer to the Franco-Italian military satellite Athena-Fidus in 2017, in what Defense Minister Florence Parly called “a act of espionage “. “.

Last year, the United States claimed that Russia had conducted a non-destructive anti-satellite weapons test from space.

In March, the office of French President Emmanuel Macron said there had been other similar incidents since then, but did not give details.

Investments in France’s space program are projected to reach 4.3 billion euros ($ 5 billion) during the 2019-2025 budget period, although that’s a fraction of the amount spent by the United States or China.

